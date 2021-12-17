Dense fog cloaks Ludhiana, night temperature hovers around 5°C

A thick blanket of fog enveloped the district on Thursday, reducing visibility to merely 50m.

With the mercury plunging to 13.6°C, six notches below 19. 6°C recorded on Wednesday, commuters, especially those on a two-wheeler, had a hard time travelling in the chilly weather conditions. Fortunately, despite the low visibility no road mishaps were reported in the city.

Meteorologists say the cold wave sweeping through the district is likely to persist till December 20.

As per the Punjab Agricultural University department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, the temperature is likely to reduce further in the coming days. The minimum temperature is likely to dip further and hover around 3°C.

Department head Prabhjyot Kaur said the weather is expected to remain cold and dry with a possibility of moderate to dense fog in Ludhiana and its adjoining areas till December 20. “There is no forecast of rainfall,” she said.

Railway schedule derailed

Around seven trains, which start or cross Ludhiana, were delayed due to the foggy weather conditions. However, no train had to be cancelled. The trains that were delayed due to low visibility include the Paschim Express and Swaraj Express that were delayed by an hour. The evening Shatabdi Express, which runs from Delhi to Amritsar, was delayed by one-and-a-half hour .

“The Northern Railways have already cancelled around 25 long-route trains till February 28 anticipating dense fog,” said a senior railway official.

The traisn that have been permanently cancelled many include the Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi, Nangal Dam-Amritsar Express, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, Kolkata Chitpur-Amritsar Durgiana Express, Ajmer-Amritsar Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express, Gangasutlej Express, Brahmputra Mail and Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express.

“While trains may get delayed due to the fog in this season, we will try to ensure that the passengers are not harassed,” said a senior official at the Ludhiana railway station.