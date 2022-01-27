Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Dense fog envelops many cities in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur and Halwara in Punjab and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana witnessed fog in the morning.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:38 AM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with dense fog reducing visibility in Amritsar and a few other places.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur and Halwara in Punjab and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana witnessed fog in the morning, a Meteorological Department official here said.  

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.6 degrees C while Faridkot recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

Moga experienced a cold night recording a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's minimum settled at 5.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius while Fatehabad recorded a low 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.2 degrees C while Gurugram's minimum settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius.        

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius. 

