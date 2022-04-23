Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College

GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus.

The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dental clinic is aimed at providing check-up facilities to the public at nominal rates. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.

A memorandum of understanding, in this regard, was signed by the GHG Khalsa Colleges management and Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha.