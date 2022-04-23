Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College

The dental clinic at GHG Khalsa College, Ludhiana, would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area
GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher innuagurating the dental clinic. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus.

The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher.

The dental clinic is aimed at providing check-up facilities to the public at nominal rates. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.

A memorandum of understanding, in this regard, was signed by the GHG Khalsa Colleges management and Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha.

