Chandigarh admn seeks clarification from MC on slashing sewerage cess on water

Two months after the municipal corporation (MC) house approved slashing the sewerage cess on water from 30% to 10%, the local bodies department has sought clarification from the civic body behind the cut.

City mayor Anup Gupta expressed displeasure on how the Chandigarh administration has delayed the approval. (HT File Photo)

In the clarification, the department has asked MC to send the comparison rates of sewerage cess on the water with neighbouring states.

The decision was taken during the General House meeting of the civic body on March 6. The sewerage cess depends on a consumer’s water bill. For perspective, if a consumer’s monthly water bill is ₹2,500, the sewerage cess charged was ₹750 (30% of the bill), which ultimately took up the bill to ₹3,250. With the latest decision, the consumer will have to pay only ₹2,750.

City mayor Anup Gupta expressed displeasure on how the department has delayed the approval. “First the local bodies department had asked to approve the minutes of the meeting held on March 6 and now, they are asking for clarification and want a comparison of rates with neighbouring states,” he said.

In March 2022, the UT administration had hiked the water tariff in Chandigarh up to 150%. For 0-15 kilolitre (kl), the rate was hiked to ₹3 per kl from ₹2 per kl; for 16 to 30 kl, it was hiked to ₹6 per kl from ₹4 per kl; for 31 to 60 kl, it was hiked to ₹10 per kl from ₹6 per kl and for 60 kl and above, it was hiked to ₹20 per kl from ₹8 per kl. The tariff is to see 5% annual increase. Along with this, the MC had also decided to impose 30% sewerage charge on water bill. Until April 2022, consumers were paying the rates decided in 2011.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “I raised the issued in the house and I am surprised why the administration is taking so much time to approve the slash rates.”

“Residents are already suffering due to inflated water bills,” he added.

