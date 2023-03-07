Chandigarh: Mayor slashes sewerage cess from 30% to 10%

In good news for Chandigarh residents, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to slash the sewerage cess on water from 30% to 10%. Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta during MC House meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The decision was taken during the General House meeting held on Monday, and it will now be sent to the UT administration for final approval.

The sewerage cess depends on a consumer’s water bill. For perspective, if a consumer’s monthly water bill is ₹2,500, the sewerage cess charged was ₹750 (30% of the bill), which ultimately took up the bill to ₹3,250. With the latest decision, the consumer will have to pay only ₹2,750.

Oppn takes on ruling councillor’s over tariff hike

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi had raised the issue in the House, stating that residents are suffering due to “inflated water bills”.

Gabi said the MC had hiked the water tariff upto 150% last year and thus the plan to hike it by another 5% from April 1 is unjustified. He further said, “Former mayor Sarabjit Kaur had assured that she will take up the matter with the UT administration, but so far, nothing has happened.”

Councillors across party lines came out in support of Gabi’s argument and demanded that the cess on water bill be slashed. Looking at the sentiments of the House, city mayor Anup Gupta said, “I hereby decide to slash the sewerage cess from 30% to 10%.”

MC had hiked water tariff upto 150% in 2022

In March 2022, the Chandigarh administration had hiked the water tariff in Chandigarh upto 150%. For 0-15 kilolitre (kl), the rate was hiked to ₹3 per kl from ₹2 per kl; for 16 to 30 kl, it was hiked to ₹6 per kl from ₹4 per kl; for 31 to 60 kl, it was hiked to ₹10 per kl from ₹6 per kl and for 60 kl and above, it was hiked to ₹20 per kl from ₹8 per kl. The tariff is to see 5% annual increase. Along with this, the MC had also decided to impose 30% sewerage charge on water bill. Until April 2022, consumers were paying the rates decided in 2011.

