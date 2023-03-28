Deportation notice to Indian students: Travel agent arrested; 2 more FIRs registered

The Jalandhar commisionerate police has arrested a travel agent for duping nearly 700 students by providing them with fake offer letters. Accused has been identified as Rahul Bhargav, Jalandhar resident, who owns immigration firm named firm Education and Migration Services along with his partner Brijesh Mishra and Gurnam Singh.

As per available information, the matter came to light when the students, most of them reached Canada in 2018, applied for their permanent residency. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) issued deportation notice to atleast 700 gullible Indian students for allegedly providing fake offer letters to the students. Though the police have already registered FIR in this matter on March 17, but two more FIRs have been registered against the three accused on March 27 under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (for making forged documents), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Deputy commissioner of police Vatsala Gupta is carrying detailed investigation into the matter. One accused has been arrested, while search for other two accused is also on,” said Jalandhar commissionerate spokesperson. Two FIRs were registered on March 27. As per available information, the matter came to light when the students, most of them reached Canada in 2018, applied for their permanent residency. After finding a few cases of misrepresentation, the CBSA cross-checked all the cases filed by this particular consultant and identified 700 students, to whom deportation notices were issued. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh had already cancelled the license issued to the firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}