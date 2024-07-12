Deposit revenue generated by societies in Consolidated Fund of India: Chandigarh admn to dept heads

The finance department of the UT administration has requested all heads of departments to ensure that the income/revenue generated by societies under their control are credited to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) at the earliest. In the absence of any approval from the MHA for retention of income with the revenue generated by the society, the same may be ensured to be credited to Consolidated Fund of India as early as possible. (Shutterstock)

In a notice issued to the departments, the department requested them to ensure that the income/revenue generated by societies under their control was retained in the society’s account only with prior permission of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), otherwise it will be considered diversion of income from CFI and is not permissible.

In the absence of any approval from the MHA for retention of income with the revenue generated by the society, the same may be ensured to be credited to CFI as early as possible. Besides, it may also be ensured that the audit of the society be carried out regularly, as per rules.

Last month, on the directions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the UT administration had issued orders to regulate the activities of various societies operating under UT departments.

The restrictions have been imposed following allegations that these societies divert revenue generated from public properties to unauthorised expenditures.

These societies include the Rogi Kalyan Samiti under the health department, the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) under the IT department, the Road Safety Society under the transport department, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), the Society for Tourism and Entertainment Promotion in Chandigarh (STEPS) under the tourism department, the Rock Garden Society under the engineering department and the Post Graduate College Society under higher education department.

RTI activist RK Garg, who has been highlighting the alleged misuse of funds by these societies, took up the issue with the PMO. Garg had also requested the UT administrator to merge all income and properties acquired by these societies with their respective parent departments. He also urged the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a special audit of all such societies functioning in the city.