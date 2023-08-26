DC urges sportspersons to register online for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has urged sportspersons in the district to register through an online portal for participating in the second edition of Khedan Watan Punjab Dian, scheduled to start from August 29.

While chairing a review meeting in this regard, Malik said the players can apply online at www.khedanwatanpunjabdia.com to take part in the event.

She said that this year, five new games, including cycling, equestrian, rugby, wushu and volleyball (shooting), have been added in the event.

The DC informed that the games for 14 blocks of the district would be held from September 2 to 10, whereas the district-level games would be held from September 16 to 26, in Ludhiana.

District sports officer Rupinder Singh Brar informed that the sports included for block-level games are Kabaddi (both national and circle style), volleyball (both shooting and smashing), kho-kho, tug of war, athletics and football.

For district-level games, players would compete in sports events such as athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, football, gatka, handball, hockey, judo, kabbadi (national style), kabaddi (circle style), kho-kho, kick boxing, lawn tennis, netball, power lifting, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, volleyball (smashing), volleyball (shooting), weightlifting and wrestling.

The state-level games in the sports event are archery, athletics, badminton, basket ball, boxing, chess, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football, gatka, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabbadi (national style), kabaddi (circle style), kayaking and canoeing, kho-kho, kick boxing, lawn tennis, net ball, power lifting, roller skating, rowing, rugby, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, volleyball (smashing), volleyball (shooting), weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

District sports officer Brar said that events for state-level events of three games namely basketball, chess and lawn tennis would be held in Ludhiana from October 15 to 20.

The age groups would be Under-14 (born after January 1, 2010), Under-17 (born after January 1, 2007), Under-21 (born after January 1, 2003), age group 21 to 30 (born between January 1, 1994 to December 31, 2002), age group 31 to 40 (born between January 1, 1984 to December 31, 1993), age group 41 to 55 (born between January 1, 1969 to December 31, 1983), age group 56 to 65 (born between January 1, 1959 to December 31, 1968) and age above 65 (born December 31, 1957 or before).

The first edition of the Khedan Watan Punjab Dian was organised last year.