Deputy mayor seeks notification to expand Mohali MC limits

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to local bodies minister Balkar Singh and Ajoy Sharma, principal secretary of local government department, requesting to implement the increase in the boundary of Mohali municipal corporation and notify the resolution passed by MC in this regard.

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the resolution was passed by the civic body in a meeting on June 28, 2021, when consensus resolutions of village panchayats to be included in MC limits were also taken.

Bedi said the panchayat elections were to be held soon. “If the panchayats are elected and later included in the delimitation, then the entire election process will have to be cancelled,” he said.

He added that if that happened, time and money of the Punjab government and the people will be wasted. Hence, the notification should be issued at the earliest. The residents of these villages are also entitled to city-like facilities, he said, adding that after increasing the MC limits, the development works will be done just like Mohali city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Areas to be included

Balongi and Balongi Colony, Sector 118

Sector 119 (except village Ballo Majra)

Bar Majra and Bar Majra Colony, Baliali

GMADA approved TDI projects

Sectors 116, 117, 118

Acreage under Sector 74 A

Green Enclave boundary number 26, Balongi

Boundary number 32, Ballomajra

Boundary number 27, Daun

Sector 66 Alpha (Government and GMADA managed projects)

Sectors 82, 91 and 92, apart from Kambali, railway line, bulk market and other areas already within MC limits

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!