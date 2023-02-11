Dera Bassi: Man, woman jump before moving train in suicide pact

A man and a woman ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train near Ghaggar railway bridge in Bhankarpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday.

Police said the man, 33, and the woman, 32, were both residents of Hollywood Heights, VIP Road, Zirakpur. However, their relationship could not be immediately ascertained. No suicide note was found on their person. Police are trying to reach their families.

While the Aadhaar card of the man bore an Uttar Pradesh address, that of the woman carried VIP Road, Zirakpur, address.

The investigating officer said while the man died on the spot, the woman was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition. But she died during treatment. Their bodies were moved to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.