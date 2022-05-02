Dera Bassi MLA catches PSPCL junior engineer drunk on duty

In the second such case in the past two weeks, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa claimed to have caught a junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) drunk on duty at Handesra village in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JE Employees’ Union on the other hand claimed that the engineer, Krishan Kumar, was on official leave and attending a family function when he was called for duty. The union members said they will hold a protest against the MLA on Monday if any action is taken against Kumar.

The MLA had reached Handesra village on Saturday evening following a fire in a field. Discovering a power outage in the area and requirement of water motor pumps for fire fighting, the MLA directed senior PSPCL officials to restore the electricity supply.

On receiving orders from his seniors, JE Krishan Kumar reached the spot, where the MLA sensed that he was drunk and called the police, following which he taken to a hospital for medical examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members of the JE Employees’ Union said Kumar tried to explain to the MLA that he had reached the spot from the midst of a family function that he was attending on official leave. But the MLA did not pay heed.

Dera Bassi executive engineer Inderpreet Singh said, “We verifying the facts around the JE’s leave and are also awaiting the medical examination report before taking further action.”

Meanwhile, the MLA also alleged that the JE misbehaved with him when he was being taken to the hospital by the police.

Earlier on April 17, Randhawa had caught Mubarakpur police post in-charge ASI Gulshan Kumar while consuming alcohol at the police post, following which the cop was suspended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}