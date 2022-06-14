Dera Bassi realtor robbed of ₹1 crore: One more accused lands in police net, ₹68 lakh recovered
Three days after a property dealer was robbed of ₹1 crore at gunpoint in Dera Bassi, another accused has landed in the police net. Cops have so far recovered ₹68 lakh of the stolen money and arrested three persons in this case.
Mohali police have already arrested two persons in the case. The incident had taken place on June 10.
On the day of the incident, police had arrested Ranjodh Singh, who is accused of plotting the robbery after approaching the victim, Harjeet Singh Nagpal, with a lucrative property purchase offer. Police said it was Ranjodh who had asked Harjeet to bring the money to his office on Friday, claiming some land owners will be visiting him to seal the deal. But it was armed robbers who showed up instead and robbed Harjeet of the money.
Police had nabbed Ranjodh’s accomplice Maninderjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, and had been visiting Harjeet’s office to fix the property deal.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that besides planning, Maninderjit was among the four men, who had walked into the property dealer’s office while brandishing a gun around 11 am on Friday and fled in full public view, on foot and snatched a motorcycle, after firing two shots at a vegetable vendor, who had managed to grab one of them.
“On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Saurav Sharma, a resident of Vishnu Nagar, Gohana, who was part of planning the robbery. Sourav had arranged three men to conduct the robbery, along with Maninderjit,” the SSP added.
However, police are yet to arrest the other three men, who accompanied Maninder in executing the robbery plan.
The SSP further said, “During investigation, ₹28 lakh was recovered from Ranjodh’s residence and ₹40 lakh from Maninderjit’s procession, taking the total recovered money to ₹68 lakh. Besides, a Honda City car has also been recovered from them. We are trying to nab the remaining three accused and with their arrest and expecting to recover the remaining robbery amount too.”
Accused Maninderjit Singh and Sourav Sharma will be produced in the court on Tuesday and police will obtain their remand for further investigation.
