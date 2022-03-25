Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi: Security guard attacked, five persons booked for murder bid
Dera Bassi: Security guard attacked, five persons booked for murder bid

A 42-year-old man is battling for life after three men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Dehar village in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night
The victim said that three masked assailants attacked him, injuring him severely. (Getty Images)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 42-year-old man is battling for life after three men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Dehar village in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night.

The victim, Deep Mehra, works as a security guard at Gates India Factory in Lalru and lives in Lehli village, Dera Bassi.

He told the police that he was cycling back home around 9.30 pm on Wednesday when three masked assailants attacked him, injuring him severely. Before fleeing they threw him the roadside bushes. Police took the victim to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he remains in critical condition.

Mehra alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of five men over an old enmity.

He identified them as Maninder Singh, Labh Singh, alias Bhola, Omkar Singh, Harkesh Singh, all residents of Lehli village, and Baldev Singh of Khanpur village in Banur.

On his complaint police have booked the five men under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station. Efforts are underway to arrest them and the three unidentified assailants.

