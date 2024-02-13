 Dera Bassi shocker: 50-year-old woman sitting outside house shot, critical - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dera Bassi shocker: 50-year-old woman sitting outside house shot, critical

Dera Bassi shocker: 50-year-old woman sitting outside house shot, critical

ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi
Feb 13, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Woman took two bullets – one to the cheat and another to her neck. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in view of her critical condition due to excessive blood loss.

Two unidentified persons fired at a 50-year-old woman sitting outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on Monday afternoon around 1.30pm.

Cops at the crime spot in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on Monday afternoon around 1.30pm. (HT Photo)
Cops at the crime spot in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on Monday afternoon around 1.30pm. (HT Photo)

She took two bullets – one to the cheat and another to her neck. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in view of her critical condition due to excessive blood loss.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Superintedent of police (SP, investigation) Jyoti Yadav said the shooters, who are yet to be identified, came on a bike with no number plate. As they were wearing helmets, their faces were also covered. “The victim’s 65-year-old husband, an epilepsy patient, was resting inside the house while her daughter had gone to pick her child from school at the time. Her son lives separately with his wife. The family is clueless about the reason behind the attack,” said SP Yadav.

Police said the victim owns several acres of land in Punjab and Haryana and property dispute cannot be ruled out.

Assistant superintendent of police, Dera Bassi, Vaibhav Chaudhary said police are checking CCTV cameras for clues.

No FIR was registered till the filing of the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On