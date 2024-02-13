Dera Bassi shocker: 50-year-old woman sitting outside house shot, critical

Two unidentified persons fired at a 50-year-old woman sitting outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on Monday afternoon around 1.30pm. Cops at the crime spot in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on Monday afternoon around 1.30pm. (HT Photo)

She took two bullets – one to the cheat and another to her neck. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in view of her critical condition due to excessive blood loss.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Superintedent of police (SP, investigation) Jyoti Yadav said the shooters, who are yet to be identified, came on a bike with no number plate. As they were wearing helmets, their faces were also covered. “The victim’s 65-year-old husband, an epilepsy patient, was resting inside the house while her daughter had gone to pick her child from school at the time. Her son lives separately with his wife. The family is clueless about the reason behind the attack,” said SP Yadav.

Police said the victim owns several acres of land in Punjab and Haryana and property dispute cannot be ruled out.

Assistant superintendent of police, Dera Bassi, Vaibhav Chaudhary said police are checking CCTV cameras for clues.

No FIR was registered till the filing of the report.