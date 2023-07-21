Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dera Bassi woman held for forcing 5 daughters into flesh trade

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 21, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Police arrest a woman in Dera Bassi for forcing her five daughters into prostitution. Her lover and sister are also arrested.

Police on Wednesday arrested a Dera Bassi resident for forcing her five daughters, all aged 25 to 30, into prostitution.

Police were alerted by one of the five daughters who alleged that their mother forced her eldest sister into flesh trade. When the sisters confronted her, she beat them up. Eventually, her uncle got her eldest sister’s married to save her.

The woman’s lover, Maninder Singh, has also been arrested, while her sister is at large.

The complainant alleged that after her sister’s marriage, Maninder started making physical advances at her with the support of her maternal aunt. When she confronted her mother, she tortured her and locked her up in a room.

Recently, when her eldest sister visited them, she revealed the matter to her, following which police were informed.

Police have booked the trio under Immoral Traffic Act and Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Handesra police station.

prostitution
