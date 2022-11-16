Dera follower’s murder: Punjab Police make first arrest, conspiracy traced back to jail

Five days after the murder of a Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower at Kotkapura, Punjab Police on Tuesday made their first arrest.

An inmate of Faridkot jail, Harjinder Singh’s involvement in dera follower Pardeep Singh’s murder is being investigated, Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said. Harjinder, alias Raju, of Munawan village was brought on production warrants from Moga, where he was in police custody in another case. He was produced in a local court, which sent him in four-day police remand.

The police’s probe so far has revealed that Pardeep’s murder was also hatched in jails.

As per sources, Harjinder had come in contact with shooters through Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from the jail. “He was lodged in Faridkot jail and was a part of the murder conspiracy. He had arranged shooters from Punjab after Goldy contacted him,” they added.

The police have identified all six assailants, including four from the Haryana module and two of the Punjab module of the gang being run by Goldy. The special cell of Delhi Police had arrested three shooters of the Haryana module from Patiala.

“Our team have reached New Delhi to secure transit remand of the three shooters, who were arrested by their special cell. Two are juveniles, so we have to follow separate procedures,” the SSP said.

Pardeep was shot dead by six shooters inside his shop at Hari Nau in Kotkapura on November 10. According to the police, the accused had fired 55 bullets during the attack, of which eight had hit Pardeep.

