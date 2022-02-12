Dera head’s brother assaulted, robbed in Ludhiana

Four unidentified people on Friday assaulted two men, before robbing them of ₹4,000 in cash and a gold chain at Sehlon road, Dehlon.

The victim, identified as Manjinder Singh, is the brother of Sanju Baba, head of the Ali Da Shehar dera, Dehlon. He said he and a friend were attacked by four motorcycle-borne men while heading to Sehlon road from the Bhutta village.

One of the accused wielded a gun at the victims, before assaulting them and robbing them of ₹4,000 in cash and a gold chain.

Assistant sub-inspector Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.