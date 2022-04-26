Despite ban on sale, transportation, no check on soaring prices of dry fodder in Haryana
Even as may district administrations in Haryana have banned sale and transportation of dry fodder, there is no check on the soaring prices of wheat fodder.
In the written orders, deputy commissioners said the ban had been imposed to avoid sale of dry fodder to brick kilns and cardboard factories to check further rise in prices.
But ground reports suggest that the government’s decision did not yield any result as over 90% wheat has already been harvested and most farmers have already sold the fodder as well.
Traders, farmers and dairy farmers said fodder is now being sold at ₹900-1,000 per quintal in the open market while farmers are selling it to traders at the fixed price of ₹14,000-17,000 per acre.
The prices jumped from ₹600 to ₹700 per quintal in the past two weeks when harvest was at its peak. Fodder traders are expecting the prices of fodder to reach near the wheat MSP of ₹2,015 in the next couple of months.
On reasons behind the spike in fodder prices, trader Jai Ram said, “Many factors are leading to unprecedented increase in wheat fodder prices. Prices of fodder had increased in December last year and this year, area under wheat declined and later, rain damaged standing crop on thousands of acres.”
“Since prices of fodder has gone up to ₹800-1,000 per quintal during the harvesting season, there is a strong possibility that the prices will double and touch ₹2,000 after the rainy season when the demand will increase further,” he added.
Traders said fodder is not being sold to brick kilns as at this price, it is not affordable for them. They prefer to purchase mustard straw which costs just ₹300 per quintal.
Dairy farmers, especially those dependent on selling milk in rural areas, are bearing the brunt and are unable to buy fodder due to the price rise.
“Last year, I purchased wheat fodder for three acre at ₹7,000 per acre but this year, I got fodder of only one acre at ₹14,700,” said dairy farmer Suresh Pal, of Kurukshetra’s Ladwa town.
Following reports of ban on fodder sale, Haryana BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Dharambir Singh, wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding ban on sale and transportation of wheat fodder outside districts should be revoked and vehicles taking fodder to gaushalas should not be stopped to avoid fodder crisis in gaushalas in non-wheat growing areas.
As per dairy farmers, wheat fodder is being considered best dry feed for animals due to its rich nutritional values.
Most dairy farmers and gaushalas generally purchase wheat fodder directly from farmers during harvesting season and store the stock for one year as it can be used till the next harvest season, reducing dependency on green fodder.
Paddy straw is another alternative but increase in area under Parmal varieties of paddy in the past two years has led to fodder crisis as farmers are unable to get paddy straw, leading to dependency on wheat fodder.
-
Himachal: 7 arrested for leaking question paper of junior office assistant examination
Police arrested seven people on Monday for allegedly leaking the question paper for junior office assistant examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Gopal, Viki, Vivek, Joginder, Balwant and Anit- all natives of Mandi. According to Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri, the arrests come a day after Kumar had been detained for cheating in the exam at MLSM College in Sundernagar.
-
Ludhiana assault case: Victim’s kin protest, allege police bias
Alleging police of favouring an accused, a Gautam Colony family staged a protest at office of commissioner of police on Monday. The family alleged that though the police had lodged an FIR against the accused but they had imposed weaker sections and also pressurized them for a compromise. Commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, ordered the police to take action within three days.
-
Book on inspirational story of former IPS officer BS Bedi unveiled
A book titled “A Life Uncommon – B.S. Bedi” was unveiled at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday. Authored by Preeti Singh, who is also former IPS BS Bedi's daughter, the book is based on BS Bedi's life's journey. The book narrates Bedi's experience of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities as Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Covid vaccination: Haryana to administer third dose free of cost
The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster dose free of cost. The central government had decided that adults, in the 18-59 age group, will have to pay for the booster dose. An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided that eligible beneficiaries will get the booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.
-
Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls. Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics