Despite Centre’s pressure, we got Bhindranwale’s memorial made at Golden Temple: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for the first time publicly hailed slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on Friday and disclosed that they had his memorial constructed at Golden Temple despite pressure of the Central government and some political parties.

Sukhbir was addressing a gathering on the occasion of “Anand Karaj” of Bhindranwale’s grandson Gurkanwar Singh at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash, headquarters of the Sikh seminary at Chowk Mehta village in the district.

The SAD president said, “I never met Sant Ji as I was too young at that time. However, I am short of words to explain the sacrifice he made for the qaum (community). I got the opportunity to work with Baba Harnam Singh (incumbent chief of Taksal) and his son Bhai Ishar Singh, who is a great man.”

“I remember when I met Baba Harnam Singh here, he raised that there should be a memorial of Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple. When sewa of constructing memorial started, we faced pressure from the Central government and some political parties which opposed this memorial. I only said one thing: whether our government survives or not, we don’t care, but a memorial will be there. And I am lucky that I got the opportunity to have the sewa of this memorial,” he said.

In the form of a gurdwara, the memorial was built in 2013 under the supervision of Baba Harnam Singh and it had triggered a row.

Besides Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill also attended the ceremony.