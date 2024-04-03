Despite EC directive, 41% licence-holders deposit weapons in Himachal

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, gun licence holders in Himachal are reluctant to deposit their weapons, despite directives from the Election Commission of India and the local authorities. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, gun licence holders in Himachal are reluctant to deposit their weapons, despite directives from the Election Commission of India and the local authorities. (HT File)

According to recent data, only approximately 41.2% of registered firearms have been submitted either at police stations or firearms shops. The statistics reveal that there are a total of 1,00,403 registered weapons across the 12 districts of the state of which 190 are exempted from the ECI directives.

As of April 1, a total of 38,098 firearms had been deposited at the police stations or firearms shops while 58,838 weapons are yet to be deposited.

By the directives from the Election Commission of India, firearm licence holders are mandated to deposit their weapons to uphold law and order during the electoral period.

Kangra, the population-wise biggest district, has a total of 18,412 registered weapons of which only 4,615 (25.1%) weapons have been deposited while 13,797 licence holders are yet to comply with the orders.

In Shimla, of 16,392 registered weapons, 7,864 weapons or 48% of weapons have been deposited. In Mandi, there were a total of 12,490 registered weapons, of which licences of 3,237 firearms have been cancelled by the authorities. Of the remaining 9,253 registered weapons, 3,270 (52.1%) have been deposited while 5,983 are yet to be deposited. The highest 86% compliance is in Lahaul-Spiti where 202 out of 241 licence holders have deposited their firearms. Hamirpur district has the lowest 19.1% compliance where only 1,107 out of 5,741 licence holders have deposited weapons.

Among other districts, 27.1% of licence holders have complied with the directives, 54.6% in Bilaspur, 54.6%, Chamba 68.4%, Kinnaur 71.9%, Kullu 49.8%, Nurpur district police 24.1%, Sirmaur 32.1% and Una 38.6%.

Police headquarters have issued necessary guidelines to the superintendents of police to deposit the licenced weapons issued in the state during the election process. The public is requested to please deposit their licenced weapons at their nearest police station as soon as possible,” said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

“As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and keeping in mind the security situation of the state, all the arrangements are being completed by the police department for the voting to be held on June 1 in Himachal Pradesh so that free elections can be ensured in the state,” said Kundu.