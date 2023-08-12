Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods across Mandi district

Heavy rains since Friday night have caused widespread damage across Mandi district, triggering multiple landslides and flash floods. As per MeT department, Mandi recorded 90mm rainfall since Friday night.

Waterloggeded Balh area of Mandi district after heavy rain on Saturday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Balh valley, also called mini-Punjab and vegetable bowl of Himachal for its fertile lands, witnessed flood-like situation as the swollen Pairi Pasta and Suketi rivulets, tributaries of Beas, inundated vehicles, stretches of Kiratpur-Manali four lane highway and houses.

No loss of life has been reported, said Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, adding that the Suketi rivulet was flowing dangerously high.

Farmers have suffered losses due to damage to the standing tomato crop. The site earmarked for Mandi International Airport was also inundated.

The traffic on four-lane highway came to a halt due to water logging at various places and the lateral roads connecting the interiors areas have also been blocked.

The Mandi-Manali highway is blocked due to multiple landslides between 6-Miles and 9-Miles near Pandoh, snapping connectivity to Kullu and Manali. While the light motor vehicles have been diverted through alternative routes, heavy vehicles are stranded between Pandora and Mandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandi superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan said Sundernagar-Chailchowk-Gohar-Kullu, Mandi-Karsog, Mandi-Janjheli, Mandi-Rewalsar, Mandi-Kotli-Dharampur and Mandi-Gagal-Bagi roads were closed due to landslides.

Rural roads in Sarkaghat and Dharampur sub-division have also been damaged.

IMD issues orange alert

IMD’s Shimla centre has forecast wet spell till August 16 with an orange alert for Sunday and yellow alert from Monday onwards.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu has issued an advisory to the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from water streams.

People should stay home if there is heavy downpour, avoid travelling in the landslide-prone areas, use low-beam light in fog and do not try to cross the flooded roads, said Kundu.

The Mandi district was also the epicentre of natural disaster triggered by heavy rains in July when a swollen Beas river had swept away houses and highways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four rooms of Nalagarh fort collapse

In Solan district, four rooms of 600-year-old Nalagarh Fort collapsed after side of the hill where it is located caved in.

The fort was constructed in 1421 AD during the reign of Raja Bikram Chand. It was converted into a luxury resort in 1995.