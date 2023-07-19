Develop long-term plans for drain clearance: UT home secretary

In the aftermath of the recent floods that wreaked havoc in Chandigarh, Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT home secretary, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the ongoing restoration efforts in the city on Tuesday.

Yadav directed UT chief engineer to develop long-term plans for the clearance of drains to prevent storm lines from submerging during heavy rains in Chnadigarh. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav directed UT chief engineer to develop long-term plans for the clearance of drains to prevent storm lines from submerging during heavy rains, which often lead to temporary flooding in the city. He emphasised the need to clear the drains of silt and debris to facilitate the smooth passage of rainwater.

UT chief engineer reported that the floods have resulted in damages at 115 locations across the city, with the major cause being the failure of roads due to broken circular brick drains.

One prominent location of concern is the road dividing Sector-14/15, which has been closed for traffic since July 8. During the visit, the home secretary urged the officers to provide clear timelines for the completion of repairs to this critical road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another severely impacted area is the road leading to Chandigarh Railway Station near CTU Workshop, where a bridge over Sukhna Choe suffered significant damage, necessitating the closure of traffic.

The chief engineer explained that due to the extent of the damage, the road can only be reopened after one month once all construction works are completed.

The home secretary expressed his concern for the inconvenience faced by the citizens due to the impact of the floods and urged the authorities to expedite all restoration works without delay. He emphasised the importance of providing specific timelines for each repair project to offer respite to the residents and restore normalcy in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON