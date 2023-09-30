Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that environment conservation must take precedence over development as it can only be achieved if the environment is protected and the country moves towards clean and green solutions.

Development goals can only be achieved if environment is protected, says Himachal governor (PTI)

Shukla was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the fourth Confederation of Indian Industry Power Conclave on the theme ‘Making Himachal Pradesh the Capital of Green and Clean Energy.’

“We cannot make development if we continue to exploit nature and do not preserve the environment,” He said.

Himachal Pradesh faced the consequences of tinkering with the environment during the recent rain-triggered disasters and both the government and hydropower developers must ponder over it and ensure that the environment is not disturbed, he added.

“Sustainable development will be difficult if we continue to harness hydropower potential without protecting nature,” he said.

The governor said that Himachal was blessed with abundant natural resources, including its rivers, forests, and mountains, which provide immense potential for renewable energy generation.

“We are committed to harnessing this potential and becoming a role model for the rest of the country in adopting green and clean energy solutions,” Shukla said.

He said that the transition towards green and clean energy was not just an environmental imperative, but also an economic opportunity.

It was crucial for sustainable development, combating climate change and ensuring energy security, he added.

“Green and clean energy sources such as hydropower, solar, wind, and biomass have the potential to transform our energy landscape and create new avenues for economic growth and employment,” he said.

“We are committed to working closely with industry leaders, experts, and other stakeholders to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions,” he said.

