Development works worth 6.5 crore inaugurated in Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the construction of a community centre in Sector 31 and laying of water supply and sewerage pipelines in Nada village on Thursday by performing “Bhoomi Poojan”. The projects are being carried out by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at an estimated cost of ₹6.50 crore.

Gupta said that the community centre is being built over an area of two acres at a cost of ₹4.70 crore. It will be equipped with facilities like library, badminton hall, squash court, multipurpose hall and gym .

He added that laying of the pipelines in Nada will help resolve the long standing problem of drinking water and sewerage in the village. Around ₹1.75 crore will be incurred on laying these pipelines of five-kilometres each and the work is likely to be completed within six months, he added. He said that to ensure proper sewerage facility in the village, the existing line will be connected to the sewerage of Sector 31.

While reiterating his commitment to ensuring the uniform development of the district, Gupta said that a road is being constructed in Chowki village at a cost of ₹7.5 crore for the convenience of 70-80 families.

The speaker said that at present, various pharmaceutical companies have established their manufacturing units at Baddi and Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh. He said that as the owners of most of these companies live in Panchkula, they have expressed their willingness to shift their units here. Gupta said that efforts will be made to ensure that these companies are provided facilities at par with Himachal Pradesh. He added that pharmaceutical industries are also well suited to the development plan of Panchkula, as they do not pose any pollution risk.

Software technology park to come up

Gupta added that 10 acres of land has been provided to the central government to set up a software technology park in the district.

The MLA said that the construction of the NIFT building in Sector 23 is in its final stage and it will be inaugurated soon. He added that this will provide people of adjoining areas with ample employment opportunities, as students from different parts of Haryana and the country will come here for their education.