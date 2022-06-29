Developmental works worth 5.5L get rolling in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a total of 11 projects worth ₹5,540 lakh in Panchkula district.

This announcement was made by the chief minister after inaugurating 7,500 projects of micro irrigation and canal development authority from public works rest house.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said a new roadmap has been prepared for the development of the city and the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority has also been constituted to take it forward.

The projects, worth ₹5,540 lakh in total, include the strengthening of Panchkula-Morni-Nawala road, Thapli-Bhoj Koti via Bhoj Dhar, Bhoj Pipla road from Morni to Bhadesar via Khartia, Mandalay to Bhawdi via Khartia road.

In addition, the upgradation of the primary health centre in Pinjore into a polyclinic, strengthening of Tagra Harisingh Canal from Kangan to Tagra, toilets for boys and girls in Government Model Sanskriti School, Bataur, construction of 15 new rooms in Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore will also be carried out.

Work also commenced on the bituminous roads of Sector 8, 9, 10 under ward number 4 and Sector 15 under ward number 5 of the municipal corporation and the link road from Samanwala to Bichpadi.

