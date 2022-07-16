Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP
Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Party spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said, “Babla is a popular leader of the city and is connected with the people at the grassroots level. He has been a councillor twice and also remained chairman of the market committee.” Notably, Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla.
Food samples collected from eateries in Panchkula
Literary magazine ‘Rhyvers Beat’ launched”
Man arrested for gambling in Sector 25
22 stray cattle impounded in Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar
UT cops attend training on improving services
Proposed 5% GST on unbranded food: Traders’ delegation meets city BJP office bearers
A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) held a meeting on Friday at Kamalam in Sector 33 with the in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandigarh Dushyant Gautam and president of BJP’s Chandigarh unit, Arun Sood pressing for union finance minister withdrawing the notification of proposed imposition of 5% goods and services tax (GST) on unbranded food items. The delegation submitted that the food grains, wheat, rice, pulses, atta and curd are the basic needs of the public and the imposition of GST will put them out of reach of poor families.
Speaking about the same, president Charanjiv Singh said, “Generally the small and medium traders deal in such food items by cleaning and packing at their own end. When all packed and labelled items will be brought under GST it will make it difficult for them to compete with the big business houses who sell the goods with their brand name.”
Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone . The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and both residents of Maloya, 19, Manish, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off.
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
CUET exam: Far-off exam centres leave candidates troubled
At the CUET exam centre at the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Phase 2, Mohali, students who were set to appear for the exam in the second slot between 3 pm to 6.45 pm were seen present at the venue before 12:00 noon as they had to come from far away to the centre. Some students had exams in both slots on Friday itself.
Man supplying intoxicant powder to varsity students nabbed in Mohali
Police on Friday arrested a Phase 9 resident who had been allegedly supplying intoxicant power to students of various universities in Mohali. Baljinder was caught from near PUDA Bhawan in Phase 8. DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said a police team, led by Phase 8 SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar, was present near PUDA Bhawan on Friday, when they saw a man acting suspiciously on noticing the police personnel.
Ludhiana | Threatening deportation, fraudster dupes London-based woman of ₹2 lakh
Posing as an official of the home department of the United Kingdom, an unidentified caller duped a London-based woman of ₹2 lakh after threatening to have her deported. The complainant, Milan Singla of Kitchlu Nagar, said his daughter, Palak, who was visiting them in the city received a call from an unknown number on July 8. Palak deposited the cash in a bank account as per the callers instructions.
