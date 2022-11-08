Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Scores of devotees thronged gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Tuesday to mark the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees reached shrines, including the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana’s Panchkula in large numbers to pay obeisance.

In Punjab, devotees thronged gurdwaras in major cities of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali and Anandpur Sahib. In Haryana, gurdwaras in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Karnal and Yamunanagar witnessed huge crowds for Gurpurb.

People of all faiths queued up to witness the celebrations at gurdwaras, which were tastefully decorated on the occasion. They also offered prayers and listened to ‘shabad kirtans’.

The first Sikh guru was born at Nankana Sahib near Lahore in present day Pakistan in 1469.

Devotees also offered prayers at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have stayed at Sultanpur Lodhi for over 14 years and attained enlightenment after taking a dip in the Kali Bein. The first Sikh master used to meditate under a ‘ber’ tree.

‘Bhog’ (completion) ceremonies of Akhand Path (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) were held at gurudwaras on the occasion.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Gurdwara Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.