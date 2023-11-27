Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary
Steady stream of devotees at tastefully decorated Sikh shrines across region, Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana’s Panchkula
A large number of devotees on Monday thronged gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to mark the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
Devotees reached Sikh shrines at several places, including Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana’s Panchkula to pay obeisance.
Long queues of people of different faiths were witnessed at gurdwaras in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali, Anandpur Sahib and Patiala.
Golden Temple in Amritsar and other gurdwaras were tastefully decorated as religious fervour marked the Gurpurb celebrations.
In Haryana, devotees thronged gurdwaras at Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Sirsa.
In Panchkula, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid obeisance at the Nada Sahib Gurdwara
In Chandigarh too, people thronged gurdwaras on the occasion. Governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana extended greetings to people on the occasion.