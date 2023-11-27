Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 27, 2023 04:03 PM IST

Steady stream of devotees at tastefully decorated Sikh shrines across region, Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana’s Panchkula

A large number of devotees on Monday thronged gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to mark the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Devotees reached Sikh shrines at several places, including Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana’s Panchkula to pay obeisance.

Long queues of people of different faiths were witnessed at gurdwaras in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali, Anandpur Sahib and Patiala.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh sits beside the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) and the Jalau (show of splendour) in the sanctum sanctorum inside the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Golden Temple in Amritsar and other gurdwaras were tastefully decorated as religious fervour marked the Gurpurb celebrations.

In Haryana, devotees thronged gurdwaras at Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Sirsa.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (extreme right) and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta (centre) at the Nada Sahib gurdwara in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

In Panchkula, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid obeisance at the Nada Sahib Gurdwara

In Chandigarh too, people thronged gurdwaras on the occasion. Governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana extended greetings to people on the occasion.

