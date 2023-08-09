BSF DG visits Jammu, reviews security at Indo-Pak border

Director general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal on Tuesday visited Indo-Pak international border in Jammu region and reviewed the preparedness of the BSF men, said officials.

Border Security Force director general Niting Agarwal at Indo-Pak international border, Jammu on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Agrawal was briefed about anti-drone and anti-smuggling measures initiated all along the 200 km long border.

“The DG BSF arrived at the Jammu frontier headquarters of the BSF on a three-day visit to review the security scenario of Jammu International Border. He was welcomed by PV Rama Sastry, special DG, BSF Western Command and D K Boora, IG, BSF Jammu,” said an official spokesperson.

“IG, BSF Jammu gave a detailed presentation to the DG at frontier headquarters about all the critical aspects of border security and domination on international border and LoC,” he said.

D K Boora described the general security scenario covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.

“The DG BSF later visited Samba IB area where he was briefed about recent threats being faced by the BSF in the area ranging from trans-border tunnels and cross border smuggling by Pak based elements. A special emphasis was given to the drone threats posed by Pakistani drones from across the border into Indian territory,” he added.

The DG BSF was also shown all round domination strategy of BSF on IB covering depth area also.

Later in the evening, The DG BSF chaired a “Prahari sammelan” and lauded the Jammu Frontier for maintaining highest degree of professionalism in dominating the border effectively.

The DG BSF also interacted with the jawans on the ground and praised them for their excellent duties, dedication and professionalism.

