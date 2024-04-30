DGP Kundu retires, Ojha, Negi, Verma contenders for top post

Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Sanjay Kundu, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1989 batch, retired on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Sanjay Kundu, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1989 batch, retired on Tuesday. (HT File)

Kundu hung up his boots after 35 years of service. The police department held a farewell parade ceremony at the police ground Bharari. Police organised an impressive farewell parade at the Police Lines Bharari. All the officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police wished Kundu good health and a happy life.

In December 2023, the Himachal Pradesh high court issued an order for Kundu’s removal from his position as DGP following a plea filed by Nishant Sharma. However, Kundu challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, resulting in a stay order in January.

The state government had sent a panel of three eligible senior-most IPS officers for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) approval. The UPSC is said to have cleared three names.

SR Ojha, a 1989-batch officer, is currently the director general of prisons in Himachal Pradesh. Shyam Bhagat Negi, 1990- batch IPS officer, is currently posted as the special secretary of the cabinet secretariat, Government of India, in Delhi. Atul Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, was appointed the director general of CID, Himachal Pradesh. All three are contenders for the top post.

The government is likely to appoint the next director general of police after it obtains permission from the Election Commission of India through the chief electoral officer.