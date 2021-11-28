Dhakoli youth killed, friend injured in accident near Panchkula

Out for a walk in wee hours, a 21-year-old youth was killed while his friend sustained injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Dhakoli, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Simar, who lived in Dhakoli’s Krishna Enclave. His friend Rahul, 24, who is hospitalised with a fractured leg, is from Sector 19, Panchkula.

Rahul told police that he had left home around 4 am and met his friend Amit on the way. They were going for a morning walk towards Panchkula, when a speeding vehicle hit them from the rear on the bridge near Mamta Enclave in Dhakoli.

Passersby rushed them to a private hospital, where Amit was declared brought dead. On Rahul’s statement, police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigating officials said they are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify and trace the accused driver.