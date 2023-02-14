Dhanas resident held for theft bid

The police have arrested a Dhanas resident for theft bid in Sector-8, Chandigarh, on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sunil of Dhanas. In his complaint, Balbir Singh Saini of Sector 44 alleged that accused Sunil entered his sister-in-law’s house in Sector 8 on Monday. He said the accused was caught by an attendant of the house while stealing taps and pipes. He said his sister-in-law and her family are staying in the US. The stolen items were recovered from his possession and he was handed over to the police. A case under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the IPC was registered at police station, Sector 3, Chandigarh.

Hookah: Sec 9 club manager booked

Chandigarh Police booked Mithlesh, manager of Cow Boy Club, Sector-9, Chandigarh, after a police team found that hookah was served at his club on Monday violating the orders of the district magistrate, Chandigarh, banning serving hookah. He was arrested and later granted bail. A case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered at police station, Sector 3, Chandigarh.

Theft at Sector-22 house

Chandigarh A resident of Sector-22, Chandigarh, reported theft of ₹15,000, clothes and shoes from his house. The complainant, Shahil Chawla said he had gone to his father in law’s house on February 6 and returned on February 11. He said the locks of the main gate were broken and entire house was ransacked. A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at police station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday.

