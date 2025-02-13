Dharamsala festival to boost tourism in Kangra

The tourism stakeholders in Dharamshala have come together and decided to host Dharamshala Tourism Festival (DTF) to promote tourism in the Kangra valley. Hotel and Restaurant Association Smart City Dharamsala general secretary Sanjeev Gandhi said Dharamshala Tourism Festival committee is being formed to further explore the event details and seek the help from government, sponsors and the tourism stakeholders. (HT File)

A meeting in this regard was held recently under the leadership of Kangra tourism deputy director Vinay Dhima, in which a joint decision was taken to host the DTF at Dharamshala in March to boost the tourism in the district.

Representatives of Hotel and Restaurant Association Smart City Dharamshala and Adventure Tour Operators Association Dharamshala participated in the meeting. Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of Hotel and Restaurant Association Smart City Dharamsala, said DTF committee is being formed to further explore the event details and seek the help from government, sponsors and the tourism stakeholders.

Last month, the hotel association of Dharamshala sought urgent attention towards the revival of tourism in Kangra district in a memorandum submitted to Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj. The hoteliers maintain that there has been a steady decline of tourism in Kangra over the last 7–8 years and the neighbouring states such as Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are emerging as more attractive tourist destinations, owing to better infrastructure, accessibility, and promotion strategies.