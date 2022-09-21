Dharamshala Declaration affirms to make India global leader in tourism sector by 2047

The three-day National Conference of State Tourism Minister ended on Tuesday with the adoption of the “Dharamshala Declaration” which affirms commitment toward developing “sustainable and responsible tourism” and positions India as a “global leader in the tourism sector by 2047”.

The document titled Dharamshala Declaration-2020: Sustainable and Responsible Tourism asserts that India will play a pivotal role in contributing toward global tourism recovery driven mainly through domestic tourism.

“All the major indices of tourism have started showing signs of recovery toward the pre-pandemic levels such as domestic air passenger traffic, hotel occupancy and tourist footfalls,” it states.

It also says that the National Tourism Policy has been drafted with a holistic vision and strategy to revive India’s tourism and targets to achieve USD 1 Trillion by the sector in 2047.

Against this backdrop, the Government of India is also paving way for the development of sustainable and responsible tourism destinations.

“The government will continue to support MSMEs in the tourism sector and capitalize on the employment generating potential of the industry,” it says.

Showcase cultural richness

The Dharamshala Declaration also affirms the plan to position India as a major tourism destination during its presidency of G-20 next year.

“We plan to showcase our cultural richness while welcoming the world to our nation,” it says.

It announces to bring in necessary interventions including visa reforms, ease of travel, travel-friendly immigration facilities at airports and openness to international travel.

Apart from it, the document talks about the short-term and long-term goals in the tourism sector.

Position India as global leader in tourism by 2047

In short term, the Indian tourism industry will strive to recover to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2024. The country is estimated to achieve USD 150 billion GDP contribution, USD 30 billion foreign exchange earnings and 15 million foreign tourist arrivals by that period,’ it says.

In the medium term, that is 2030, the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7-9% and tourism-related goals are USD 250 billion GDP contribution; 137 million jobs, 56 million foreign tourist arrivals and USD 56 billion in foreign exchange earnings.

“We commit to deliver plans aligned with these goals and are committed to ensuring the positioning of India as one of the leaders in the world in the tourism sector by 2047,” affirms the Dharamshala Declaration.

Earlier, in his concluding remarks, the Union minister G Kishan Reddy stressed cooperation between the centre and the states for the development of tourism.

