Dharamshala Literature Festival’s first day marked by interactions between prominent and budding writers

The two-day Dharamshala Literature Festival kicked off on Friday at the auditorium of Government College, Dharamshala, as eminent littérateurs from all over the country held a direct dialogue with budding writers.

Deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal and MLA Vishal Nehria inaugurated the event with the lighting of the lamp, while the spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile also read out the message of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the inaugural session. In his message, the Dalai Lama expressed delight over organising the literary festival for the first time in Dharamsala. The 86-year-old spiritual leader said that Dharamshala has been his home for the last 60 years and India is the only country which can combine ancient knowledge with modern education.

Jindal said that the literary festival will prove to be very helpful for students who aspire to venture into the field of literature. Naihariya also appreciated the efforts of the district administration for organising the event.

In the inaugural session, Vivek Atray in a conversation with Jupinderjit Singh discussed his book “Living a Wonderful Life”. Atray said that in his book, he has tried to guide people to do things close to their hearts. He said that every person has a creative element that they should work to bring out.

Lily Swarn, Lalit Mohan Sharma and Nisha Luthra enthralled the audience on the theme of “Thoughts that Breathe”.

Neelesh Kulkarni, under the tutelage of professor Roshan Sharma of Central University of Himachal Pradesh, engaged the audience in a conversation on his book “In the Foot Steps of Rama- Travels with Ramayana”. Kulkarni explained various aspects and interpretations about the characters of Ramayana, generating great interest from the audience.

Tenzin Tsundue and Tsering Tashi engaged in an adaptation on the development of Tibetan literature with Tenzin Choying. The session touched on Tibetan literature developing in exile and how it brought to fore the plight of the Tibetan cause. Yogesh Kochhar in patronage with Aparna Anant, discusses his book HappyPreneur. Kochhar, a former management consultant and technocrat talks about how the corporate world moved to Dharamsala.