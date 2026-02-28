Dharamshala: Rijiju slams Owaisi’s criticism of PM’s Israel visit

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who arrived in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel and accused the Hyderabad MP of indulging in petty politics. Rijiju was headed from Kangra to Chamba, where he is scheduled to lay foundation stones of developmental works on Sunday. (HT Photo)

While interacting with mediapersons at Kangra airport, Rijiju said that when working for the country, sometimes one needs to remain silent. “One should not always criticise the government or abuse the Prime Minister. In the interest of the nation, sometimes it is better not to speak much,” he said.

Union minister’s reaction comes after Owaisi’s speech at a gathering in Hyderabad, where he alleged that India’s support for Israel is driven by “Zionist and RSS ideology” rather than national interest. Owaisi claimed the government had abandoned its traditional policy of multi-alignment, stating, “The entire Global South is worried about what the PM is doing.” He further alleged historical links between the BJP’s predecessors and Israeli diplomats.

Addressing Delhi court’s decision to discharge AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the CBI’s excise policy case, Rijiju termed it a “procedural step”. Rijiju said that judicial orders are subject to review by higher benches. “When a court order is found wanting, it is corrected by a higher court through the appeal process,” he added.

When asked about Kejriwal’s allegations of Prime Minister Modi and Shah hatching a conspiracy against him, Rijiju said, “We have been hearing from him (Arvind Kejriwal) for years now. He cannot be trusted. In democracy, he is free to say what he wants, but this is merely politics aimed at staying in the headlines.”