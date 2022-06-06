Dharamshala ropeway to operate till 8pm for 15 days

After an increase in tourist footfall, the timing of the ropeway connecting Mcleodganj and Dharamshala has been extended by two hours on trial basis.

Instead of its usual timings from 10 am to 6pm, the ropeway will now operate from 10am to 8pm for the next fifteen days till June 19. Dharamshala Skyway was inaugurated on January 19, 2022 and has since then become a major tourist attraction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Based on suggestions from various stakeholders, we will operate the ropeway as per the following revised schedule with extended hours for 15 days,” said Dharamshala Ropeway Limited director Neha Pandit.

“Since the operating hours gave been extended to 8pm. Round tickets will be available till 7pm instead of 5pm, and one-way tickets will be available till 7:30pm. The tickets may be purchased from the counter or online by visiting the website www.dharamshalaskyway.in/ticket-booking,” she said.

“We have extended the ropeway hours on a trial basis so that more and more people can experience this novel mode of transport this season. Further decision will be taken based on the response of our guests and other stakeholders,” said Pandit.

Around 1 lakh people have utilised the ropeway services till date. In peak tourist season, it may take several hours to cover the 10km distance between Dharmashala and Mcleodganjdue to traffic jams. However, the ropeway has cut travel time to just nine minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ropeway, which is equipped with a mono-cable detachable gondola (cabin) system, has 18 gondolas and a capacity to ferry 1,000 persons per hour. A one-way ride costs ₹300 while a round trip costs ₹500.