Dharamshala to host 3-day national conference of tourism ministers

The abode of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, hill town Dharamshala will play host to a three-day national conference of tourism ministers of states next week.

The conference is slated from September 18-20. The Kangra district administration has selected the venue but is awaiting the final go-ahead from the Union ministry of tourism.

The conference will discuss the revival strategies for the tourism sector in the post-pandemic period and also the series of events the country would be hosting during its G20 Presidency.

The conference will be chaired by Union minister of tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy. The NITI Aayog will also be partnering with the Union ministry of tourism for the mega event. Besides, the tourism ministers, the conference will also be attended by top officials of different stakeholder ministries.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said the national workshop venue had been selected as per the guidelines received from the government and the tourism ministry and final approval is awaited.

He said instructions have been given to the officials of the tourism department for making lodging arrangements for the delegates.

“The public works department has been directed to carry out the repair and proper maintenance of roads while the jal shakti department officers have been asked to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the event,” he said.

Police have drawn a detailed security plan for the event. Liaison officers will also be appointed with the participating tourism ministers, he said.

The national-level conference will also give a new identity to Dharamshala as an ideal destination for such events.

Earlier this year, Dharamshala had hosted the 1st national conference of chief secretaries in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting and night-stayed in the hill town.

After that Dharamshala also hosted a three-day conference of women lawmakers on gender responsive governance the same month.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised the workshop in collaboration with the National Gender and Child Centre and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.