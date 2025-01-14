Dhesi renews UK House call for Operation Bluestar inquiry

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has renewed his call in the House of Commons for an independent inquiry into the extent of the involvement of the then Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative government in Operation Bluestar in June 1984. British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (HT File)

The MP from Slough in south-east England called on the Labour Party government elected last year to launch the probe after previous Tory governments had “tried to brush the issue under the carpet”. In response to his parliamentary intervention on Thursday, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell agreed it was a matter of “great importance to the Sikh community in the UK”.

“In 1984, the global Sikh community suffered catastrophic collective trauma when the then Indian government ordered the storming of the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, which led to devastating destruction and bloodshed, with thousands of innocent people losing their lives,” said Dhesi.

“Thirty years later, to our shock, new documents exposed that the Thatcher government had helped their Indian counterpart by providing advice prior to that military operation. In its pursuit for the truth and transparency, the British Sikh community duly launched a campaign for an independent inquiry to establish the extent of that involvement,” he said.

“While previous Conservative governments have tried to brush the issue under the carpet, Sikhs expected the new Labour government to establish that promised independent inquiry. When will that be initiated?” he questioned.

The first demand for an independent inquiry arose a few years ago when it emerged that British military advice was given to Indian forces before Operation Bluestar. The then British Prime Minister, David Cameron, had ordered an internal review into this discovery, which led to a statement in Parliament declaring that Britain’s role had been purely “advisory” and the Special Air Service advice had “limited impact” on Operation Bluestar.

Dhesi has previously also raised the issue in Parliament and last week Powell said he was “absolutely right” to continue to raise it on behalf of the country’s Sikh community.

“We need to get to the bottom of what happened, and I will ensure that the ministers responsible are in touch with him to discuss the matter further,” she said.

A fellow British Sikh Labour MP representing Wolverhampton West, Warrinder Juss, raised the issue of “safety and security for Sikhs” and sought government intervention with Indian counterparts.

Juss said: “I have a large Sikh population in my constituency and have received many letters from constituents expressing concerns over transnational repression and political interference by the Indian government, creating risks to safety and security for Sikhs not only travelling to India, but in this country.” Powell responded to acknowledge the “very important issues relating to transnational aggression” and assured the MP that the relevant ministers would update the Commons on the matter “in due course”.