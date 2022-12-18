Dhillon elected HC Bar president for second time

Advocate GBS Dhillon won the election for the post of president, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA), by a margin of 548 votes.

Dhillon secured 1,501 of total 3,052 votes polled, defeating his nearest rival and outgoing president, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), who secured 953 votes. Dhillon had earlier been elected as president in 2020 for a year.

Post his win, Dhillon said his priority areas during the one-year tenure would be to resolve the issue of parking at high court premises, adding, “My focus will be on getting holistic plans for the high court implemented at the earliest. I will act as a bridge between Bar; high court administration and Chandigarh administration.”

He said issues with regard to chambers construction and making them available would also be on the top of agenda.

The HC bar has 3,600 members and 3,100 odd had participated in the polls that were held on December 16. The results for some posts were declared on Friday night, while others had to wait till Saturday.

The other two contenders for the president’s post, Surjit Singh Swaich and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia, secured 496 and 28 votes respectively.

The post of secretary was won by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, who secured 1,498 votes against Swaran Singh Tiwana’s 163. For the post of treasurer, Baljeet Beniwal secured 1,579 votes, defeating Sunny Namdev and Sandeep Saini, who secured 1,156 and 4,48 votes respectively.

Gupta elected president of Chandigarh DBA

Shankar Gupta, meanwhile, was elected president of the District Bar Association (DBA) at the Chandigarh District Court. Gupta, who had previously remained the DBA president in 2015, secured 807 votes, defeating Neeraj Hans, who received 536 votes. Hans had remained the general secretary of the body in 2019.

Others in the fray, Karandeep Singh, who was the vice president of the body in 2019, and Shalini Kumari, secured 298 and 47 votes respectively.

Rajat Bakshi was elected the vice-president with 662 votes, defeating Sukhwinder Singh and Pratibha Bhandari. The latter two received who received 583 and 428 votes respectively.

The secretary’s post went to Bhupinder Rana, who polled 1,014 votes, beat Deepan Sharma, who received 642 votes. Surinder Pal Kaur was elected joint secretary with 737 votes, defeating Simranjit Kaur, who came in second with 534 votes.

Amandeep Singh won the post of treasurer, getting the better of Vijay Kumaar Aggarwal and Mohit Dahiya. Gurdev Singh was elected the library secretary over Datinder Kumar.

A total of 2,195 votes were cast in the polls, counting for which continued past midnight on Friday.

Amit Rishi is DRT Bar chief

The annual elections of DRT Bar Association, Chandigarh, were also held on December 16, with Amit Rishi bagging the president’s post for the second time.

Iqbal Mohammed, Sumit Batra, Sonal Chabbra and Sumeet Sehgal were elected vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer respectively.