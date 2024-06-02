Dhillon in divine mode, Bittu goes for a ‘gedi’, Warring tries hand at cricket in Ludhiana

Following a long and hectic campaign amid the heatwave, candidates of all political parties took some time out to relax on Sunday. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring at a cricket field. (HT)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu went on a drive and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tried his hand at cricket. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ashok Parashar Pappi met his supporters.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon started his day early with his routine of reciting ‘paath’. He resumed his exercise routine, which had been on hold due to the busy election schedule. After a workout, Dhillon enjoyed tea with his family and read the morning newspapers. He then visited the local gurdwara.

The rest of the day was filled with meetings as his team and party workers visited him. Dhillon also took care of paperwork related to the upcoming counting day on June 4 and other office tasks. He took an afternoon nap.

Bittu found time to interact with friends and family. After the hustle of the elections, Bittu drove an SUV and went on a ‘gedi’ (a Punjabi term for taking a leisure drive) to interact with friends and locals who supported him.

Bittu said that during elections, the environment was charged and the contestants and their supporters were of different energy. After polling, he said he felt relaxed and went out to see the city after having breakfast with his family.

Raja Warring relaxed by playing cricket with youngsters. Warring tried his hand in the batting and hit some boundaries. According to Warring, physical activities keep you relaxed mentally. After a hectic poll campaign, he met his family members and friends on Saturday evening.

Warring said during his campaign, he also used to find time to play badminton, cricket and do yoga in public parks with locals.

Pappi started his day with prayers and met his friends and party workers at his residence and discussed the polls. Pappi thanked his supporters and party workers for their support even during the heat.