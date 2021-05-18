Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dhindsa, Brahmpura launch Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
chandigarh news

Dhindsa, Brahmpura launch Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former Lok Sabha member Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who separated themselves from the Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after the 2017 state polls, on Monday formed a new political party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The new political outfit was formed after the dissolution of Brahmpura-led SAD (Taksali) and Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) on April 19. (ANI)

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former Lok Sabha member Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who separated themselves from the Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after the 2017 state polls, on Monday formed a new political party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The two leaders jointly made the announcement at party’s office in Mohali. Dhindsa is president of the new outfit and Brahmpura is its patron.

The new political outfit was formed after the dissolution of Brahmpura-led SAD (Taksali) and Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) on April 19, and according to a spokesperson of the party, the launch of the new oufit got delayed due to ongoing wave of the pandemic.

“The organisation structure of the party will be announced soon,” said Dhindsa after a meeting with Brahmpura.

Speaking to the media, Dhindsa asked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to clarify his party’s position on accepting donations worth 12 crore by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) from Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who “supported” genocide of Sikhs in 1984.

Bachchan donated 2 crore in cash and 10 crore in the form of diagnostic machines.

Dhindsa also sought details of donors from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and DSGMC.

The party leadership also paid condolences to former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti, former Akali Minister Inderjit Singh Zira, former journalist and MLA Jarnail Singh, Abay Singh Sandhu (nephew Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Sant Baba Chota Singh, former minister in the centre Raghunandan Lal Bhatia, along with other prominent persons who passed away recently.

Former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former MLA Justice (retd) Nirmal Singh, former finance minister Punjab Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh, former MP Bibi Paramjeet Kaur, AISSF president Karnail Singh Peermohammad, and former MLAs Jagdish Singh Garcha and Ranjit Singh Talwandi were also present on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former Lok Sabha member Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who separated themselves from the Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after the 2017 state polls, on Monday formed a new political party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The two leaders jointly made the announcement at party’s office in Mohali. Dhindsa is president of the new outfit and Brahmpura is its patron.

The new political outfit was formed after the dissolution of Brahmpura-led SAD (Taksali) and Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) on April 19, and according to a spokesperson of the party, the launch of the new oufit got delayed due to ongoing wave of the pandemic.

“The organisation structure of the party will be announced soon,” said Dhindsa after a meeting with Brahmpura.

Speaking to the media, Dhindsa asked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to clarify his party’s position on accepting donations worth 12 crore by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) from Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who “supported” genocide of Sikhs in 1984.

Bachchan donated 2 crore in cash and 10 crore in the form of diagnostic machines.

Dhindsa also sought details of donors from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and DSGMC.

The party leadership also paid condolences to former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti, former Akali Minister Inderjit Singh Zira, former journalist and MLA Jarnail Singh, Abay Singh Sandhu (nephew Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Sant Baba Chota Singh, former minister in the centre Raghunandan Lal Bhatia, along with other prominent persons who passed away recently.

Former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former MLA Justice (retd) Nirmal Singh, former finance minister Punjab Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh, former MP Bibi Paramjeet Kaur, AISSF president Karnail Singh Peermohammad, and former MLAs Jagdish Singh Garcha and Ranjit Singh Talwandi were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP