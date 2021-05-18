Dhindsa, Brahmpura launch Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former Lok Sabha member Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who separated themselves from the Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after the 2017 state polls, on Monday formed a new political party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The two leaders jointly made the announcement at party’s office in Mohali. Dhindsa is president of the new outfit and Brahmpura is its patron.

The new political outfit was formed after the dissolution of Brahmpura-led SAD (Taksali) and Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) on April 19, and according to a spokesperson of the party, the launch of the new oufit got delayed due to ongoing wave of the pandemic.

“The organisation structure of the party will be announced soon,” said Dhindsa after a meeting with Brahmpura.

Speaking to the media, Dhindsa asked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to clarify his party’s position on accepting donations worth ₹12 crore by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) from Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who “supported” genocide of Sikhs in 1984.

Bachchan donated ₹2 crore in cash and ₹10 crore in the form of diagnostic machines.

Dhindsa also sought details of donors from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and DSGMC.

The party leadership also paid condolences to former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti, former Akali Minister Inderjit Singh Zira, former journalist and MLA Jarnail Singh, Abay Singh Sandhu (nephew Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Sant Baba Chota Singh, former minister in the centre Raghunandan Lal Bhatia, along with other prominent persons who passed away recently.

Former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former MLA Justice (retd) Nirmal Singh, former finance minister Punjab Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh, former MP Bibi Paramjeet Kaur, AISSF president Karnail Singh Peermohammad, and former MLAs Jagdish Singh Garcha and Ranjit Singh Talwandi were also present on the occasion.

