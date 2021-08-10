Diarrhoea outbreak in Zirakpur: Source of contamination found

As many as 55 fresh cases of diarrhoea were reported on Tuesday from three localities in Zirakpur’s Baltana area: Ekta Vihar, Ravindra Enclave and Harmilap Nagar.

The outbreak, which has infected around 230 people, also left a 30-year-old man and a three-year-old girl dead in the past three days.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities have found the source of contamination of water at Ekta Vihar and fixed it. Fresh supply of water has been resumed.

Girish Verma, executive officer, municipal council, Zirakpur, said: “There are sewage pipes passing near the water tank in Ekta Vihar. Around eight years back, there was a leakage in the sewage pipe and the contractor, instead of replacing the pipe, had used a rubber pipe to plug the leakage.”

The present contamination started as both sewage and water pipes developed a leakage, he said.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said medical camps were being held in all the three colonies and the health department was keeping a close eye on the situation. She said medical teams and ambulances have been stationed in the area and free medicines are being provided to the affected people.