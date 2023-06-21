Diarrhoea outbreak in Mohali: 7 of 8 water samples found unfit for drinking

After the diarrhoea outbreak at Dhire Majra village near Lalru left 65 persons ill, with two children suspected to have died, a health department has found bacterial contamination in seven of the eight water samples collected on June 15.The report has found the water to be unfit for drinking.

The water samples were collected n June 15 following the diarrhoea outbreak. (HT)

On the contrary, reports from the samples taken by water supply department found that its chemical composition is correct. As per this report, there is no contamination in the main pipeline which supplies water to the area.

Zirakpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Gupta said, “Since there is a contradiction in the reports of the water supply and health departments, I have instructed officials of the two departments to take fresh samples on Wednesday in the presence of our officials.”

He added that the poor-quality of pipes used by residents for water may have led to the mixing of sewage with water, triggering the outbreak.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said, “No fresh case has been reported and only one patient is admitted in the civil hospital. The department organised a medical camp for the fourth consecutive day and chlorinated water is being supplied by two tankers as a precautionary measure.”

On Monday, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain had directed both health and water supply departments to carry out a survey in the district to identify the vulnerable pockets in order to curb any further outbreaks of the disease.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the water supply department is also checking private connections in all villages under its jurisdiction.

