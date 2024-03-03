 Dietary intervention helps Sangrur bring down anaemia cases among govt schoolchildren - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dietary intervention helps Sangrur bring down anaemia cases among govt schoolchildren

Dietary intervention helps Sangrur bring down anaemia cases among govt schoolchildren

ByKaram Prakash, Sangrur
Mar 03, 2024 07:34 AM IST

From 40.57% anaemia-effected students in May 2023, Sangrur now has just 2.7 % (January 2024) children suffering from this condition that is characterised by reduction in haemoglobin (Hb) levels or red-blood cells.

A focused dietary intervention, which included adding iron-rich foods in mid-day meals and ensuring 100% intake of folic acid tablets, has helped the Sangrur district administration bring down anaemia incidence among government schoolchildren in just six months. From 40.57% anaemia-affected students in May 2023, Sangrur now has just 2.7 % (January 2024) children suffering from this condition that is characterised by reduction in haemoglobin (Hb) levels or red-blood cells.

Students were given folic acid tablets with mid-day meals to ensure 100% consumption. (HT Photo)
Students were given folic acid tablets with mid-day meals to ensure 100% consumption. (HT Photo)

As part of the pilot project, the administration focused on 21 schools, having 1,188 students.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We encouraged these schools to maintain a kitchen garden and grow iron-rich vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek (methi), curry leaves and drumsticks and serve it in the mid-day meals,” said Jitendra Jorwal, the Sangrur deputy commissioner (DC).

Also, a strategic change was made to ensure 100% consumption of folic (iron) acid tablets.

“Earlier, when we used to distribute these tablets during the morning assembly, we couldn’t ensure 100% intake. Some students used to throw these away as there was a misconception that consuming it made one dizzy. But this was happening because the students were taking the tablets on an empty stomach. Now, we have started giving the tablets just after the mid-day meal, which ensures that all the students consume it,” revealed the DC.

“The project will be taken to all governments schools of Sangrur soon,” said Jorwal.

Besides this, Smile Foundation, an NGO, also conducted three counselling sessions each in the selected schools to inculcate better eating habits among the students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On