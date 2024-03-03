Dietary intervention helps Sangrur bring down anaemia cases among govt schoolchildren

A focused dietary intervention, which included adding iron-rich foods in mid-day meals and ensuring 100% intake of folic acid tablets, has helped the Sangrur district administration bring down anaemia incidence among government schoolchildren in just six months. From 40.57% anaemia-affected students in May 2023, Sangrur now has just 2.7 % (January 2024) children suffering from this condition that is characterised by reduction in haemoglobin (Hb) levels or red-blood cells. Students were given folic acid tablets with mid-day meals to ensure 100% consumption. (HT Photo)

As part of the pilot project, the administration focused on 21 schools, having 1,188 students.

“We encouraged these schools to maintain a kitchen garden and grow iron-rich vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek (methi), curry leaves and drumsticks and serve it in the mid-day meals,” said Jitendra Jorwal, the Sangrur deputy commissioner (DC).

Also, a strategic change was made to ensure 100% consumption of folic (iron) acid tablets.

“Earlier, when we used to distribute these tablets during the morning assembly, we couldn’t ensure 100% intake. Some students used to throw these away as there was a misconception that consuming it made one dizzy. But this was happening because the students were taking the tablets on an empty stomach. Now, we have started giving the tablets just after the mid-day meal, which ensures that all the students consume it,” revealed the DC.

“The project will be taken to all governments schools of Sangrur soon,” said Jorwal.

Besides this, Smile Foundation, an NGO, also conducted three counselling sessions each in the selected schools to inculcate better eating habits among the students.