Police arrest neighbour for murdering Jagraon grocer

A day after the murder of a differently abled grocer in a Jagraon village, the police on Thursday arrested one of his neighbours in connection with the case.

According to the police, the accused, who is a drug addict, had strangled the man with a leather belt in a bid to rob his mobile phone.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Deepu of Kothey Rohlan village of Jagraon. The police have also recovered the deceased’s mobile phone from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that soon after reaching the spot, they formed a special team to investigate the matter. They have questioned at least 10 suspects including Amandeep.

The SSP added that on June 19 night, Amandeep had barged in the house of Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, 40, who was living alone, with an intention to steal his mobile phone, so that he would earn money to buy drugs.

Amandeep tried to steal the mobile phone of Jaswinder when the latter was asleep. Jaswinder resisted and the duo indulged in a scuffle. Later, Amandeep strangled him to death with a leather belt and escaped with his mobile phone, the official said.

The locals came to know about the incident on June 20 and informed the police. The City Jagraon police station had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated a probe.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Pritam Kaur, mother of the victim, who said that her son was living alone in the village. He had married twice, but both his marriages ended in divorce. She told police that her son had bought a new mobile phone four months ago.

