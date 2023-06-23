Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police arrest neighbour for murdering Jagraon grocer

Police arrest neighbour for murdering Jagraon grocer

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2023 12:24 AM IST

According to the police, the accused, who is a drug addict, had strangled the man with a leather belt in a bid to rob his mobile phone

A day after the murder of a differently abled grocer in a Jagraon village, the police on Thursday arrested one of his neighbours in connection with the case.

Police arrest neighbour for murdering Jagraon grocer
Police arrest neighbour for murdering Jagraon grocer

According to the police, the accused, who is a drug addict, had strangled the man with a leather belt in a bid to rob his mobile phone.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Deepu of Kothey Rohlan village of Jagraon. The police have also recovered the deceased’s mobile phone from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that soon after reaching the spot, they formed a special team to investigate the matter. They have questioned at least 10 suspects including Amandeep.

The SSP added that on June 19 night, Amandeep had barged in the house of Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, 40, who was living alone, with an intention to steal his mobile phone, so that he would earn money to buy drugs.

Amandeep tried to steal the mobile phone of Jaswinder when the latter was asleep. Jaswinder resisted and the duo indulged in a scuffle. Later, Amandeep strangled him to death with a leather belt and escaped with his mobile phone, the official said.

The locals came to know about the incident on June 20 and informed the police. The City Jagraon police station had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated a probe.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Pritam Kaur, mother of the victim, who said that her son was living alone in the village. He had married twice, but both his marriages ended in divorce. She told police that her son had bought a new mobile phone four months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police murder jagraon + 1 more
police murder jagraon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out