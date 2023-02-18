Differently-abled children find their voice through art, fabric and more at Ludhiana centre

Be it 21-year-old differently-abled Bismin Singh painting exquisite landscapes under the guidance of his teacher Ashneet Kaur, who has a hearing disability, 20-year-old Ashish mastering the art of tailoring and 30-year-old Jaskaran learning to bake while assisting at a clinic, the corridors of Ashirwad, a rehabilitation centre for children and adolescents with conditions such as autism, reverberate with one inspiring story after another.

Now, setting out to create awareness of special abilities and focusing on providing the required care to the children in their initial years between 0-6, the Dugri-based centre has taken another leap by establishing a skill development centre with high-end equipment and trainers, which was inaugurated on Friday in the deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik was present as chief guest on the occasion.

Sharing the impact of the work undertaken by the volunteers and trainers at the centre, which is being funded under corporate social responsibility (CSR) by versatile enterprises, founder Neelam Sodhi said former students Tejinder and Gursimran have found jobs and undertake a range of routine tasks such as teaching students at the open school.

Sodhi added the skill development centre helps in instilling confidence in its students in addition to catering to their medical needs.

At the initial level, the students are trained to make artefacts like handbags, cushion covers, embroidery, artificial flowers and other decorative products which will be marketed and will receive financial rewards, which go a long way in motivating them.

Sodhi said several students including Ashish, who has a hearing-and-speech impediment, along with an intellectual disability, have taken a great interest and earned the sobriquet of ‘master’ for his impeccable tailoring skills.

The founder added that the centre would cater to over 80 students pre-Covid-19, but the strength has come down to around 50. She was quick to highlight that a huge number of children still do not get the required care due to a lack of awareness.

Interests are as diverse as the children, with Bismin’s love for colours spotted by his trainers almost 17 years ago helping him evolve into an excellent painter and holding exhibitions. Ashneet Kaur, his teacher, helped him and several others to express themselves through art. Bismin’s paintings were a big at the latest exhibition, the deputy commissioner buying three.

