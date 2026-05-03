...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Digital sentinels: Punjab Police use AI voice recognition to target overseas gangster networks

Beyond voice identification, PAIS integrates a robust criminal database of over 3,90,000 offenders, complete with gang affiliations and phonetic search capabilities. Its advanced gang tree search tool allows investigators to visualise the hierarchy of organised crime networks, linking street-level crimes to their international masterminds.

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The Punjab Police are now equipped with a voice recognition system under the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) to target gangs operating from abroad that are misguiding youth to carry out illegal activities in the state.

The Punjab Police are now equipped with a voice recognition system under the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) to target gangs operating from abroad that are misguiding youth to carry out illegal activities in the state. (Representational image)

It has an AI-powered voice recognition system, which houses a “voice bank” of over 84,000 samples of known criminals and suspects.

Beyond voice identification, PAIS integrates a robust criminal database of over 3,90,000 offenders, complete with gang affiliations and phonetic search capabilities. Its advanced gang tree search tool allows investigators to visualise the hierarchy of organised crime networks, linking street-level crimes to their international masterminds.

“For years, foreign-based gangsters have exploited technology to run extortion rackets from safe havens abroad. Under the anti-gangster drive ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, PAIS has become a force multiplier. Our AI-driven voice matching can identify the caller within minutes, allowing us to act swiftly and decisively,” said Promod Ban, additional director general of police (ADGP), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

 
punjab police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Digital sentinels: Punjab Police use AI voice recognition to target overseas gangster networks
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Digital sentinels: Punjab Police use AI voice recognition to target overseas gangster networks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.