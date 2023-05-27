PSEB Class 12 results: Ludhiana girl with impaired vision tops class of 120

Beating all odds, Dilpreet Kaur of Ber Kalan, who has an impaired vision, did not let darkness shadow her dreams as she topped her school by scoring 94.6 % in the Class 12 results of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Dilpreet Kaur had her initial education at Ber Kalan’s high school after which she got admission to the Government Institute for Blind in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PSEB declared the Class 12 results on Wednesday.

Kaur, who is a student of Government Girls School in Ludhiana’s Malaudh, beat her class of 120

to secure the top position. She appeared in the exams with a writing assistant.

Her father supplies water campers to houses in the village to support the family.

Kaur, who turned 18 this year, is the youngest among her two siblings, one brother and one sister. She was born with a special medical condition due to which her eyesight continued to get weaker since the day of her birth and she completely lost her vision when she was just 11 years of age.

She had her initial education at Ber Kalan’s high school after which she got admission to the Government Institute for Blind in Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My experience at the institute gave a new lease life to me. I was among those with whom I could relate, and the teachers were just like my parents,” she said.

“Here, I learnt the braille script, harmonium and started singing. I started participating in martial arts, including karate and recently bagged a gold medal in a championship in Khanna,” Kaur, who is all pumped to start her new journey in the city beautiful, said.

Teacher’s favourite

The school where she completed her Class 12 is located around five kilometres from her home. She would routinely travel to school by a minibus along with her friends.

Bikramjit, who is a lecturer in political science at her school, said, “There was never a day when Dilpreet would come to school unprepared. Her dedication surpassed other students and I would give her example to other students.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that he has always seen her carrying a book or study material in braille script in her hands.

Sharing her strategy, Kaur said, “My sister would record the lessons of Punjabi, English, Political Science and other subjects for me. It is very easy for me to memorise the sound.”

She said that she can use WhatsApp and listen to YouTube videos on her smartphone on her own.

Sharing her future goals, she said, “I have come to know that students with special abilities receive sufficient scholarships at Panjab University. I would like to pursue an integrated course - BA, BEd there.”